Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IAC alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 922.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.