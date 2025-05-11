Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 353,701 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.