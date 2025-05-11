Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Zillow Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

