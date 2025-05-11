Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 4.9 %

GDEN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

