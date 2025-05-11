Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $350.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.15). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

