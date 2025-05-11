Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.80 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

