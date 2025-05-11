Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,727,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 556,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 409,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

