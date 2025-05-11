Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $4,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

