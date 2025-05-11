VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VSE were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VSE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VSE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $129.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.59 and a beta of 1.34. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.