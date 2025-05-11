Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waystar news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Waystar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 444.56.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

