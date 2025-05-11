Wedbush Estimates Xometry’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Xometry in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Xometry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XMTR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

XMTR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Xometry by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 199,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,413,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Xometry by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 334,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,148. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

