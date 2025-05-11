Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $26.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

APLS stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

