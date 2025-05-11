Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.08 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

