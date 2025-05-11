Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,389 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.10.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

