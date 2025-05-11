Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEST. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $7.26 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Insider Activity

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WEST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

