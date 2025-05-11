XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in XOMA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 4,134 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.76. This trade represents a 65.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Limber bought 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,065.76. This trade represents a -1,271.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

