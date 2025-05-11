ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

