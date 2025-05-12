13,936 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 3.4%

ONL opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orion Office REIT

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.