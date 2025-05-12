13,936 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Office REIT Trading Up 3.4%
ONL opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
