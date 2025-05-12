5,492 Shares in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

