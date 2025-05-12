5,989 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

