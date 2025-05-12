Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amplitude by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amplitude by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AMPL

Amplitude Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.