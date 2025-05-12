Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

