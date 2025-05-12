Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 77,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $388,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,015,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,470. The trade was a 4.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $177,080.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,704.50. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $777,555 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $866.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.76. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

