Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

