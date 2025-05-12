AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

