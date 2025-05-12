Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Aviat Networks worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $261.84 million, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

