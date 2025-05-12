Barclays PLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Northland Capmk downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.3%

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.18%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

