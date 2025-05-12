Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James River Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in James River Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

James River Group stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.29%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

