Barclays PLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,411,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCEL stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.08.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
