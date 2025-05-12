Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Precigen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,241,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,465,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 417,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 391,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $392.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 123.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

