Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $19,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 458,019 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 151,674 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Brightcove by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

