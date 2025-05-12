Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.62). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

