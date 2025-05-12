Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camber Energy (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Camber Energy Stock Up 2.7%

CEIN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

