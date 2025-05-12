Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,407,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $10.44 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

