Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Clear Secure worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,036,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 425,424 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
