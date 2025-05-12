Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Clear Secure worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,036,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 425,424 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.