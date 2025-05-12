DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of DHI Group worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 587,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,699 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of DHX opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of 186.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

