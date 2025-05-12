Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,940.64. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.73. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

