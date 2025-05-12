Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $42,495,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $41,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $124.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

