Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Driven Brands by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 99,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 442.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

