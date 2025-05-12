First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 178,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,158 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,280,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.15 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.80%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

