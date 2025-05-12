First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,391 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $9.84 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

