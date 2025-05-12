First Trust Advisors LP Takes $42,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of PACB opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

