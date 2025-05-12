FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in FormFactor by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of FORM opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

