Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Futu worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $102.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $130.88.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

