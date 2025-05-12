Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 301.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harrow by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Harrow by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

