Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 247.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $396.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $101,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,879.86. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $110,842.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,309.49. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

