Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

