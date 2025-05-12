Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $109,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alector by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 64.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alector by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.76. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

