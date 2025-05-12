Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,294 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 551,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 190,520 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This represents a 3.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

