Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 9,932 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Lifetime Brands worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.87%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.